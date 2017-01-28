Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Set to return Sunday

Nowitzki is expected to play Sunday against the Spurs, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki was held out of action for rest purposes Thursday against the Thunder, but coach Rick Carlisle said he expects the veteran to return to availability Sunday. Assuming that's the case, Nowitzki would likely re-enter the lineup at center, pushing Andrew Bogut to a bench role, with Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews filling the forward spots.