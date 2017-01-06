Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid outing in extended playing time Thursday

Nowitzki generated 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Suns.

The 19-year veteran continues to progressively up his minutes after returning from a recent illness, with the 28 minutes he saw Thursday his most extensive allotment in the three games since he's been back in action. Nowitzki had trouble finding the net overall Thursday but fared well from three-point range, an encouraging development after he'd gone just 1-for-7 from behind the arc in the prior two contests. Although his scoring is still not up to par with his usual standards, Nowitzki seems to be on an upswing, and should be back to offering his typical levels of production if he can enjoy a period of sustained health.