Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Tallies first double-double of season

Nowitzki contributed 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during a 99-98 victory against the Bulls on Tuesday.

Nowitzki struggled a bit offensively but made up for it by picking up his first double-double season. He has upped his averages recently with at least 27 minutes played in the last six games. Over the last five, he is averaging 16.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 block per game in that stretch.