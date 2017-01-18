Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Tallies first double-double of season
Nowitzki contributed 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during a 99-98 victory against the Bulls on Tuesday.
Nowitzki struggled a bit offensively but made up for it by picking up his first double-double season. He has upped his averages recently with at least 27 minutes played in the last six games. Over the last five, he is averaging 16.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 block per game in that stretch.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Goes for 18 points in Thursday win•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores season-high 26 versus Timberwolves•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid outing in extended playing time Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Logs 23 minutes in return from illness•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Friday vs. Warriors•