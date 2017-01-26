Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Turns back clock in victory

Nowitzki finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 win against the Knicks.

Nowitzki has turned up the intensity in January, posting his best monthly totals with 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games since flipping the calendar to 2017. He'll get the night off Thursday in Oklahoma City to rest, so fantasy owners have to take the good with the bad. He'll be back in action Sunday in San Antonio.