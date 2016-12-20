Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Upgraded to questionable for Wednesday

Nowitzki (Achilles) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki has missed the last 13 games while nursing an Achilles injury, but was recently able to take part in some individual workouts. It appears Nowitzki is finally nearing a return to the court and he'll go into Wednesday with a questionable designation. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if Nowitzki was ultimately held out again for additional rest and recovery, but look for another update following the team's morning shootaround.