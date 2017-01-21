Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Veteran has disastrous night from field

Nowitzki finished with just three points (1-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes in Friday's 112-107 loss against the Jazz.

Nowitzki sunk to new lows with this effort, but at least he had a double-digit rebound total to salvage the stat line. The 18-year veteran is a shell of his former self, and he is on pace to score his fewest points per game since his rookie campaign. He remains useful for depth at the forward position, but he is obviously no longer a fantasy cornerstone player.