Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't travel Thursday

Nowitzki will not travel with the team to face Oklahoma City on Thursday, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

After notching 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the front end of a back-to-back set Wednesday, the veteran will take a night off for rest purposes and stay home as the team heads to Oklahoma City on Thursday. He should rejoin the Mavericks ahead of Sunday's contest against the Spurs, but his absence could result in an expansion of minutes for Andrew Bogut (hamstring) on his second night back and potentially more minutes for Salah Mejri after he didn't take the floor Wednesday.