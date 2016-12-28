Finney-Smith will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Injuries to Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) and Andrew Bogut (knee) have allowed Finney-Smith to see extended action with the Mavericks' top unit this season, but both players are finally healthy and expected to start on Tuesday. That pushes Finney-Smith back into a bench role, which should cause him to see a significant decrease in playing time. Finney-Smith saw just 17 minutes on Monday against the Pelicans and he could trend much closer to that number moving forward, after seeing around 30 minutes of playing time while running with the starters.