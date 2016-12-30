Finney-Smith started at small forward and supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 101-89 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Finney-Smith's playing time declined while he came off the bench in the Mavs' previous game when both Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki were active following long-term absences, but since Nowitzki was held out Thursday with an illness, the undrafted rookie reclaimed a spot on the top unit. He ended up turning in an effective outing, and with Bogut on tap to sit out Friday's game against the Warriors for rest and Nowitzki also uncertain to play, Finney-Smith has a decent shot at sticking in the starting five again. That said, both aging big men should be back to full health next week, so don't expect Finney-Smith's stint with the starters to last very long.