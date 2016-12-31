Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains in starting lineup
Finney-Smith in the starting lineup Friday against the Warriors.
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) will return to action for the Mavs after sitting out Thursday, but he'll get the nod at center, as Dallas goes small with Finney-Smith and Harrison Barnes at the forward spots.
