Finney-Smith will not start Saturday against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith has started 27 of the 35 games he has appeared in during his rookie season, but with all five of the Mavericks' regular starters healthy, he will play off the bench Saturday night.

