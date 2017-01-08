Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Removed from starting lineup
Finney-Smith will not start Saturday against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith has started 27 of the 35 games he has appeared in during his rookie season, but with all five of the Mavericks' regular starters healthy, he will play off the bench Saturday night.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Rejoins starting lineup Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Moves to bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Leads Mavs with 17 in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores career-high 13 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starts eighth game Sunday•