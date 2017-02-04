Finney-Smith finished with just one point (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while posting five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot over 33 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.

Finney-Smith remained on the bench with Wesley Matthews (hip) again in the starting five, and Finney-Smith did next to nothing to help his team and fantasy owners. He is averaging just 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his past four outings, and he remains useful only in the deepest of leagues.