Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Struggles in 33 minutes off bench
Finney-Smith finished with just one point (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while posting five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot over 33 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.
Finney-Smith remained on the bench with Wesley Matthews (hip) again in the starting five, and Finney-Smith did next to nothing to help his team and fantasy owners. He is averaging just 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his past four outings, and he remains useful only in the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will come off bench Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will enter the starting five Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Removed from starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Rejoins starting lineup Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Moves to bench Tuesday•