Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will come off bench Sunday vs. Spurs
Finney-Smith will come off of the bench for Sunday's tilt against the Spurs.
With Wesley Matthews (hip) cleared to return and starting at small forward, Finney-Smith will return to his usual bench role Sunday. Finney-Smith doesn't provide much fantasy value, averaging just 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds across 21.9 minutes per game.
