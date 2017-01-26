Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will enter the starting five Wednesday
Finney-Smith will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Wesley Matthews is slated to miss the next two games with a hip injury, which allows Finney-Smith to jump back into the top unit. Finney-Smith should see increased run Wednesday, although that doesn't necessarily make him an intriguing fantasy play, as he's proved in multiple starts earlier this season that he's not a threat to rack up multi-category stats.
