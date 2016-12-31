Powell finished with 10 points (5-7 FG), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 26 minutes in a 108-99 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The Mavericks made the final score closer than the game actually was, and that's due in large part to what Powell was able to do in the second half when coach Rick Carlisle gave frontcourt starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith some rest. The third-year big man claimed his first double-double of the season and hit double figures in the scoring column for a third game in a row. The Mavericks should have more depth on hand down low in their next game Tuesday against the Wizards, when Andrew Bogut, who was held out Friday for rest, is expected to play, but Powell may have nonetheless earned himself some elevated minutes off the bench in light of this outing.