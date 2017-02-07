Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Efficient off bench in road loss
Powell posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 26 minutes in Monday's 110-87 loss against the Nuggets.
There weren't many bright spots for the Mavericks in this one, but Powell was certainly one of them. Unfortunately for fantasy owners these type of performances are few and far between, as his minutes and production are rather erratic. He can still only be trusted in the deepest of leagues unless injuries or poor performance by others create a more prominent and regular role.
