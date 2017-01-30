Powell recorded four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 10 minutes in a 105-101 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Though the Mavs lost Andrew Bogut (hamstring) in the contest, Powell didn't see any uptick in playing time, as his 10 minutes were actually four fewer than he received in the team's previous contest. The close nature of Sunday's contest prompted coach Rick Carlisle to lean more heavily on his frontcourt starters, Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes, and that could remain the case if Bogut, the top backup at center, misses more time. Since going off for 14 points in 27 minutes Dec. 20 against the Jazz, Powell has seen under 20 minutes in the subsequent four contests, recording no more than seven points on any of those occasions.