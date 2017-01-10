Powell put up two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) over six minutes in a 101-92 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Powell's playing time has fallen by the wayside lately with Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki both suiting up in each of the past four games, with Monday's six-minute workload representing a season low for the third-year big man. Bogut did end up exiting the contest in the second half with a strained hamstring, however, so if he's forced to miss some time, Powell could reclaim some minutes. Even so, it will likely take several games in a row where Powell approaches double-double production before those in deep leagues may be eager to take a chance on him.