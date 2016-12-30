Powell submitted 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds across 14 minutes in a 101-89 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

It's the second straight double-digit scoring performance for Powell, but it's surprising he didn't see more run while playing effectively and steering clear of foul trouble on a night when Dirk Nowitzki (illness) was held out. The Mavericks are set to be without Andrew Bogut (rest) on Friday against the Warriors, while Nowitzki is questionable for that contest, so Powell would seemingly have a good shot at seeing his playing time expand a bit if both big men are sidelined.