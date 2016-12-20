Powell turned in 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, an assist and three blocks Monday in a 107-117 loss to Denver.

Powell has had one of his best months of basketball to date. He's averaging 10.2 points per game in December on 60 percent shooting. With Dirk Nowitzki out with an Achilles strain, expect the Mavs to continue to lean on Powell. If he can keep his production high, he'll earn himself minutes even when Dirk returns.