Powell will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Veteran Dirk Nowitzki is sitting out for rest in Wednesday's regular-season finale, so Powell will jump into the starting lineup in his place at power forward. With Harrison Barnes (rest) and Wesley Matthews (rest) out as well, Powell should be in line for a pretty hefty workload, although Jarrod Uthoff is another candidate to see bigger minutes at the position.