Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back against Denver
Barnes scored 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 107-117 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
After going 5-15 against Sacramento on Sunday, Barnes was efficient against Denver. However, he failed to attempt a single free throw for the third time in his last four games. When Barnes shot isn't falling, he isn't hunting for the line much, which is troubling considering he's not a knockdown shooter.
