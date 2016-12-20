Barnes scored 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 107-117 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

After going 5-15 against Sacramento on Sunday, Barnes was efficient against Denver. However, he failed to attempt a single free throw for the third time in his last four games. When Barnes shot isn't falling, he isn't hunting for the line much, which is troubling considering he's not a knockdown shooter.