Barnes supplied a team-high 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 43 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Barnes was outstanding throughout but particularly effective when it counted most, scoring eight of Dallas' 12 points in overtime to seal the victory. The fifth-year pro has been superb from the field over the last nine games, shooting 50.0 percent or better in six of those contests. He continues to offer solid returns in the rebounds and assists categories as well, and is now averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the first five games in February.