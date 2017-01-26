Barnes finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) with five rebounds, two steals and an assist over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 victory against the Knicks.

Barnes bounced back nicely after Sunday's egg-laying against the Lakers. He has posted five or more rebounds in four straight outings. Despite the fact Dirk Nowitzki has shown signs of a rebirth, Barnes remains a useful fantasy option in all formats. He won't have Nowitzki in the way Thursday in Oklahoma City, as the veteran will be rested. As a result, look for Barnes to roll up a solid stat line for his fantasy owners and DFS players.