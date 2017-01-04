Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team past Washington with 26
Barnes tallied 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 35 minutes during a 113-105 victory against Washington on Tuesday.
Barnes scored at least 25 points for the second straight game and tied a season high with nine free throw attempts. The best individual season of his career continues, as he is averaging 20.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Barnes will look to stay hot in a good matchup against Phoenix on Thursday.
