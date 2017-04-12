Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Barnes (rest) will not play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Barnes was a surprising late scratch from Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets and it appears he'll remain out for the season finale, as he didn't travel with the Mavericks to Memphis for Wednesday's contest. Barnes is joined on the inactive list by Dirk Nowitzki, Wesley Matthews and J.J. Barea, so the Mavericks will be quite short-handed. With both Barnes and Nowitzki out in the frontcourt, look for Dorian Finney-Smith, Jarrod Uthoff and Dwight Powell to all take on a hefty workloads Wednesday.
