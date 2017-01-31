Barnes finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 104-97 win against the Cavaliers.

It was the first double-double for Barnes since Nov. 4, and just his second of the season. Barnes has been simply mediocre in the rebounds category, posting just two double-digit totals all season. His biggest contribution to fantasy owners is his scoring ability, and over the past four games he is averaging 24.3 points per game.