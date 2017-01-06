Barnes poured in 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 39 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Suns.

It was a typically full stat line for Barnes, who also cleared the 35- minute mark for the sixth time in the last eight games. The 24-year-old has served as one of the most consistent sources of offense for the Mavs all season, and his contributions have been particularly vital during Dirk Nowitzki's extended absences. Although the team is progressively getting healthier, Barnes encouragingly remains a key cog in the offensive attack, averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks across 34.5 minutes over the last 10 games.