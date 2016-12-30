Barnes totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in a 101-89 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

The Mavericks are getting healthier in the frontcourt with Andrew Bogut (knee) and Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) returning from long absences earlier this week, but both remain under restricted workloads, allowing Barnes to maintain his standing as the team's alpha dog. With Bogut sitting out Friday against the Warriors for rest, and Nowitzki, who is dealing with an illness, uncertain to be available, Barnes should be a go-to scorer once again in the matchup with his former team. In his previous appearance against the Warriors back on Nov. 9, Barnes went for 25 points, eight rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes.