Barnes finished with 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in a 114-113 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Barnes had been in the midst of a minor dry spell heading into Tuesday with three consecutive outings of 15 points or fewer, but he stepped up his contributions against a subpar Trail Blazers defense to deliver a team-high scoring total. Though the 24-year-old's nightly stat lines are still lacking in diversity, it's hard to quibble too much with the underwhelming rebounding, three-pointers and assists totals since he's nearly doubled his scoring average from last season with the Warriors.