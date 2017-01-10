Barnes scored 30 points (13-23 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while grabbing two rebounds and handing out one assist in 34 minutes of action during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Barnes was forced to be aggressive on a night when none of his teammates, aside from Dirk Nowitzki, were particularly effective, reaching the 30-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 9. His four made three-point attempts were a seasonal best and he should continue to grow into the focal point of the offense for a Mavs squad that now rests squarely at the bottom of the Western Conference.