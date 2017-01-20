Barnes contributed 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during a 99-95 loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Barnes had the hot hand in the first half, scoring 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. His mid-range game, the bread and butter of his attack, was sharp and Miami had a hard time contesting the rangy forward's shot. But James Johnson put the lockdown on Barnes in the second half, when he went just 1-for-6. Barnes simply has a tough time generating offense when his mid-range pullup isn't falling, and he doesn't offer enough else to be an above-average fantasy option.