Barnes managed 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Suns.

Barnes continues on a torrid shooting streak, one that's seen him post a 56.7 percent success rate from the field over the last six games. The five-year veteran has been over 20 points in five of those contests, and remains one of the key cogs of a Mavericks offense that's been progressively showing signs of life. While Dirk Nowitzki's gradual emergence may cost Barnes some usage overall, he figures to remain considerably involved given his ability to log heavy minutes and provide solid long-range scoring.