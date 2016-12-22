Barnes put up 28 points (10-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and seven rebounds across 36 minutes in a 96-95 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Barnes has gone cold again from three-point range with a 4-of-15 (26.7%) mark over his last six games, but he at least did a good job at getting to the free-throw line Wednesday and converting on those opportunities. He now has 15 20-point games on the season, a remarkable development considering how disastrous he looked during the Mavs' exhibition schedule.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola