Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Turns in 28 points in Wednesday's win
Barnes put up 28 points (10-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and seven rebounds across 36 minutes in a 96-95 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Barnes has gone cold again from three-point range with a 4-of-15 (26.7%) mark over his last six games, but he at least did a good job at getting to the free-throw line Wednesday and converting on those opportunities. He now has 15 20-point games on the season, a remarkable development considering how disastrous he looked during the Mavs' exhibition schedule.
