Barea will sit out Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back set to conclude the season, and Barea will be one of several veterans taking the night off as the team heads to Memphis. Barea, who started at shooting guard and played 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, will likely be replaced in the lineup by either Devin Harris or Nicolas Brussino as the Mavericks run out only nine players Wednesday.