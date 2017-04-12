Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Shut down for season finale
Barea will sit out Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back set to conclude the season, and Barea will be one of several veterans taking the night off as the team heads to Memphis. Barea, who started at shooting guard and played 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, will likely be replaced in the lineup by either Devin Harris or Nicolas Brussino as the Mavericks run out only nine players Wednesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Nearly double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: May be rested Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Could be rested Tuesday vs. Kings•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...