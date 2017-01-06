Coach Rick Carlisle said he hasn't ruled out Barea (lower leg) playing in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Barea recently took part in a five-on-five workout Wednesday and appears to inching closer to a return to game action. While he won't be available Thursday against the Suns, there's a chance he's cleared in time for Saturday's tilt against the Hawks, although that depends on how his leg responds to an increase in activity. It's probably more realistic that Barea will return at some point next week, but for now, consider him questionable for Saturday.