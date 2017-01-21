Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Could miss extended time
Barea left Friday's game versus the Jazz with a left calf strain, and could miss several weeks as a result, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Prior to exiting the game Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go along with five rebounds and six assists across 23 minutes. The veteran point guard had dealt with a similar injury earlier in the season, and presumably aggravated it Friday. Both Seth Curry and Devin Harris figure to be in line for a slight increase to their relative workloads as a result of Barea's expected absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will not return Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Has seven points, seven assists in return from seven-game absence•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Says he'll play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Could be cleared prior to Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Takes part in five-on-five work•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Not expected to play this week•