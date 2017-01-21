Barea left Friday's game versus the Jazz with a left calf strain, and could miss several weeks as a result, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Prior to exiting the game Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go along with five rebounds and six assists across 23 minutes. The veteran point guard had dealt with a similar injury earlier in the season, and presumably aggravated it Friday. Both Seth Curry and Devin Harris figure to be in line for a slight increase to their relative workloads as a result of Barea's expected absence.