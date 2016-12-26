Barea (Achilles), who had already been ruled out Monday against the Pelicans, acknowledged he could miss a "week or two," Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While it was determined a few days ago that Barea's left Achilles soreness is related to the same calf issue that cost him a month of action earlier in the season, the latest setback isn't considered quite as severe. However, Barea is set to miss his second straight game Monday and will likely need additional time off to recover, enabling Seth Curry and Devin Harris to hold down larger-than-normal roles as part of the second unit. Barea probably isn't worth holding outside of deep leagues while he recovers from the injury, especially while backcourt starters Deron Williams and Wesley Matthews are healthy.