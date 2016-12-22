Barea will not return to Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left Achilles soreness, Ed Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea logged nine minutes in Wednesday's contest prior to leaving, knocking down just one of his seven shots on the night while adding four assists, a rebound and a steal to his stat line. It doesn't appear the issue is related to his previous calf injury, but it's possible it contributed to it. The veteran guard will undergo an MRI on the issue Wednesday evening, perhaps providing more clarity on his potential timeline. Barea's next chance to take the floor comes Friday against the Clippers, but Devin Harris and Seth Curry would likely acquire more minutes should his absence extend beyond Wednesday.