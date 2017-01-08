Barea totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 17 minutes during a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Barea (leg) made his return from a seven-game absence and came off the bench to lead the team in assists. He will likely continue to be eased into the rotation over the next several games, but if all goes well, he could be looking at increased minutes soon. The team is back in action against Minnesota on Monday.