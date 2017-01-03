Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that he doesn't expect Barea (lower leg) to play in any of the Mavs' three games this week, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

Barea is still being limited by a left leg muscle strain, the same injury that sidelined him for 17 games earlier this season. The veteran point guard returned Dec. 19 and played just two games before suffering a setback with the leg, and it seems likely that the Mavericks will act cautiously with him this time around. The updated timetable provided by Carlisle means that Barea's latest absence will be extended to eight games, with his first chance to return coming Jan. 9 against the Timberwolves.