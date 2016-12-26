Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out Monday vs. Pelicans
Barea (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Barea's sore left Achilles isn't considered to be anything significant, but the Mavericks will hold him out of a second straight game and consider him day-to-day going forward. Until Barea is cleared to return, Devin Harris and Seth Curry will see elevated roles in the backcourt for the second unit.
