Coach Rick Carlisle reiterated Wednesday that Barea (calf) will remain out until after the All-Star break, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea, who aggravated a left calf strain in a Jan. 20 game that has dogged him for much of the season, has yet to resume practicing and isn't expected to do so anytime soon. With the veteran in line for an extended absence and Deron Williams (toe) also sidelined for the time being, the Mavericks will lean on Yogi Ferrell, Seth Curry and Devin Harris as their primary backcourt options.