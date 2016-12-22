Barea (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea was forced from Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers after just nine minutes, as he appeared to suffer a slight tweak of his Achilles. He was expected to undergo an MRI following the game, although we've yet to hear the results of that test. For now, he's considered questionable for Friday, but we should see his status updated after the team's morning shootaround. If Barea is unable to take the court, Seth Curry and Devin Harris would likely see a few extra minutes behind Deron Williams at point guard.