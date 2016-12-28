Coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Barea (Achilles) will not return this week, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

It was reported just recently that Barea could potentially miss another week or two, so this latest news is just further confirmation that he's not nearing a return. By ruling him out for the rest of the week, Barea stands to miss both Thursday's tilt with the Lakers, as well as Friday's matchup with the Warriors, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out for the first week of January as well. We should see his status updated at some point next week, but look for Seth Curry and Devin Harris to hold down some extra minutes off the bench behind Deron Williams in the meantime.