Barea (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks had labeled Barea as questionable heading into the day, but it appears he was never particularly close to playing, as he didn't participate in shootaround Friday and flew back to Dallas to undergo further diagnostic tests on his left Achilles, which resulted in his early exit Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. Considering that the same injury had forced him to miss a month of action prior to his return to the court earlier this week, it wouldn't be surprising if Barea ended up being sidelined for more games beyond Friday.