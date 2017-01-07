Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Says he'll play Saturday
Barea (leg) said he will play Saturday against the Hawks, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The diminutive guard hasn't played since Dec. 21 while nursing a lower-leg injury, but after going through shootaround Saturday morning, he's been cleared to make his return. Barea has only appeared in two games since mid-November, so he'll likely be on a soft minutes restriction for at least a few games, making him a very risky fantasy play.
