Barea contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Monday's 117-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Barea returned to the court after missing the previous 17 games with a left calf strain. While the Mavericks kept the 32-year-old on a minutes restriction, he was still able to make the most of limited court time. Barea has accumulated at least four assists in every game he has played in and reached double-digit scoring in all but two contests.