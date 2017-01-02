Barea (Achilles) will not play Tuesday against the Wizards, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Barea's left Achilles soreness persists to hold him out of contests for the Mavericks. One Dec. 27, coach Rick Carlisle announced that Barea could be sidelined for another week or two. While Barea continues to be out, expect Seth Curry and Devin Harris to pick up some extra playing time, especially if starting point guard Deron Williams (illness) is held out of Tuesday's matchup. The next opportunity Barea has to see the floor again is Thursday against the Suns.