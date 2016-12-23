Barea (Achilles), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis after Christmas, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

Prior to being ruled out earlier in the day, Barea traveled back to Dallas to undergo further testing on his sore left Achilles, an injury he picked up during Wednesday's win over the Trail Blazers, in what was only his second game back from a month-long absence due to a calf strain on the same leg. While tests determined the Achilles setback is related to the previous calf injury, doctors aren't viewing it as a serious issue. The Mavericks will wait and see if Barea is able to play by the time Monday's tilt with the Pelicans arrives, but in the meantime, Seth Curry and Devin Harris will serve as coach Rick Carlisle's primary reserve options at either guard spot.